Carl Campbell (April 3, 1938 – May 31, 2024)

Carl Campbell, a longtime resident of Green River, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his room on May 31, 2024 at Deer Trail Assisted Living.

He was born on April 3, 1938 in Montrose, Colorado and grew up in south western Colorado. After his graduation from Telluride High School, he was hired to work in the mill at the Idarado mine in Telluride. He then met and married Carol Frank in 1960. Their 4 girls were all born while Carol and Carl lived in Telluride.

In 1969 the family moved to Elko, Nevada where Carl worked in the mill at Carlin Gold Mine. In 1973, Carl took a job at Church and Dwight as a plant operator until his retirement.

He enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He spent countless hours at Flaming George, fishing and waterskiing, teaching his daughters and his grandchildren to waterski as well.

Carl and Carol enjoyed traveling in their motor home after his retirement.

He was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his daughters Corine Schramke of Ellicott City, MD, Kim Stroud of Rock Springs, WY, Kelly Kodra of Thorton, CO, Katherine Peterson of Westminster, CO; as well as 12 beloved grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oran and Mabel Campbell, brother Larry Campbell, sister Davine Pera, and wife Carol Campbell.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 901 Trona Drive in Green River, WY. Rev. Daniel Mulholland will be officiating.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.