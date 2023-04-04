Carl Don Stephens (March 6, 1964 – March 24, 2023)

Former Green River resident Carl Don Stephens passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 24, 2023 following a courageous battle against cancer.

Carl was born on March 6, 1964, to Don and Christina Stephens in Hucknall, United Kingdom.

Carl is survived by his loving wife Elaine Stephens, sons Christopher Stephens and Anthony Stephens, sister Deb Mosley, and grandkids Kaleb, Kooper, and Baileigh.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

He is preceded in death by his parents Don and Christina Stephens and sister Sue.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.