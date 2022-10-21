Carl Edward Parsons (September 5, 2022); Tressie Sever Parsons (November 27, 2020)

Tressie Sever Parsons (November 27, 2020); Carl Edward Parsons (September 5, 2022)

Carl Edward Parsons, 91 of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on September 5, 2022, at Sage View Care Center.

He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m.. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside Services, Military Honors and Inurnment will be at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Tressie Sever Parsons, 84, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was a long time Rock Springs resident.

Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at the First Congregational Church, 1275 Adams Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Graveside Services; and Inurnment will be at the Columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

