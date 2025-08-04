Carl Hafner (August 16, 1936 – August 2, 2025)

Carl Hafner of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2025, just shy of his 89th birthday. He was surrounded by love, with his devoted wife by his side.

Born August 16, 1936, Carl lived a life rich with family, adventure, and a deep appreciation for the outdoors. He was the kind of man who found joy in simple pleasures—a warm cup of coffee on a cool morning, a well-cast fishing line, a fire crackling under the stars. His heart belonged to the Green River Valley and the serenity of his cabin near the Bridger National Forest, where countless memories were made and stories were born. Snowmobiling in the winters and fishing in the summers, Carl embraced the wilderness with the same passion he brought to all aspects of his life.

Carl is survived by his beloved wife, D. Judy Hafner of Rock Springs; son, Chase Hafner of Waddell, AZ; daughter, Tracy Hafner of Las Vegas, NV; and son, Steve McNalley and wife Laurie McNalley of Hendersonville, NC. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren— Amber, Ashley, Braden, Bria, Chris, Cortlan, and Shawn—and eleven great-grandchildren— Alice, Amelia, Araya, Charlee, Charlie Joe, Claire, Hailey, Harvey, Nathan, Piper, and Wyatt—all of whom brought great joy and pride to his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Margaret Duncan Hafner; his sister, Judy Corhn; and his brother, Henry “Hinie” Hafner.

Carl cherished his large extended family and held a special place in his heart for each of his nieces and nephews, both living and deceased. He often said that it is family—immediate and extended—that makes life truly special.

In accordance with Carl’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services held. Private Family inurnment will be conducted at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Carl’s legacy will live on in the stories shared by loved ones and in the beauty of thewilderness he so deeply adored.

