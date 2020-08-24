Carl Hawks (May 29, 1939 – August 13, 2020)

Carl Hawks (May 29, 1939 – August 13, 2020)

Carl Hawks, 81, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Carl was a resident of Rock Springs for 81 years.

He was born on May 29, 1939, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Andre Hawks and Luella Conger Hawks.

Carl attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and was a 1957 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He married Sharon Brandebourg in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on February 12, 1972. 

Carl was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam Era.

He was employed by Pacificorp for 23 years and retired in 1998 as an auxiliary operator.

His interests included spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors include his wife Sharon Hawks; one son Eugene Hawks; one daughter Carla Hawks and husband Aaron Hawks all of Rock Springs, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Halle Hawks, Alia Hawks, Criston Miller, Colton Miller, Brian Hawks and Brittany Hottle; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and three sisters.

Cremation has taken place. Private family graveside services and inurnment were conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralchapels.com

