Carl Wayne Peternell (August 11, 1944 – September 3, 2025)

Carl Wayne Peternell, 81, a beloved husband, and avid outdoor enthusiast, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Born in Bryan, Texas, Carl was the cherished son of the late Winsell and Margaret Peternell. At an early age, Carl moved to Rock Springs, where he grew up and attended local schools. He was a proud 1962 graduate of Rock Springs High School. Carl then pursued higher education at the University of Wyoming, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Carl dedicated 37 years to his career in engineering, contributing significantly to the State of Wyoming. Known for his work ethic and commitment, he retired in 2005.

Beyond his professional life, Carl found joy in the simple pleasures. He was an ardent hunter and fisherman, spending countless hours immersed in the tranquil beauty of nature. His happiest moments were shared with his beloved wife, Judith “Judy” Peternell, at their cherished family home.

Carl is survived by his devoted wife, Judy, of Rock Springs. Their enduring partnership and mutual love were a testament to the strength and joy of their union.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Winsell and Margaret Peternell, whose values and spirit he carried throughout his life.

Carl’s departure leaves a profound gap in the hearts of those who knew him. His legacy—marked by dedication, kindness, and an enduring passion for life—will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Cremation will take place and no services will be conducted at his request.

The family invites friends and loved ones to extend their sympathies and share memories at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In honor of Carl’s life, the family encourages all who knew him to celebrate his memory by embracing the beauty of the outdoors and holding loved ones close.