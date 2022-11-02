Carla Jane Sims (December 2, 1960 – September 20, 2022)

Carla Jane Sims, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, WY on September 20, 2022 from kidney failure and congestive heart failure and to what could also be described as broken heart syndrome.

She was born December 2, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and Juanita Hubbard.

She eloped and married her soulmate, friend, and love of her life, Tony Mitchell Sims, in 2008. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Carla loved the ocean and how peaceful it was, she also loved traveling and spending

quality time with her grandchildren, and she had a one-of-a-kind sense of humor that

could make you laugh in even the worst of times. She also loved being able to help

others, even when she herself was no longer able to physically. She had one of the

biggest hearts of anyone I have ever known and loved deeply and passionately for

everyone she cared about. One phone call from her could make everything seem right

again, just by hearing her voice.

Survivors include her parents William and Juanita Hubbard; children Justin Cole, Christy Payne; grandchildren Kamea Cole, Jaela Cole, La’nyia Cole, Amiya Cole, Jaylen Payne, Emalynn Payne, and Urijah Payne.

A celebration of life will be held remotely via Google Meet on November 5th at 11 a.m. MT. For more information, please contact Carlas’s daughter Christy Payne.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.