Carla Killam (April 6, 1953 – Dec 8, 2024)

Carla Killam of Rock Springs passed away on December 8, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with her daughter by her side.

She was born on April 6, 1953 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Cyril Rahonce and Angela Pivik.

Carla attended Roosevelt Elementary School and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic school before graduating with the Rock Springs High School class of 1971. She then attended college in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She enjoyed spending her time gardening.

Survivors include her daughters Dana Forsgren of Rock Springs, Kelly Pivik of Tuscaloosa, AL; sisters Paula Watts of Hoover, AL, Marian Jansen of Castle Rock, CO; as well as 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Cyril and Angela Rahonce, brother Ronald Rahonce, and sister Frances Perkins.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Inurnment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations be made to an Alzheimer’s charity or another charity of choice.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.