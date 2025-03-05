Carlos Bernal (January 9, 1940 – March 3, 2025)

Carlos Bernal, 85, passed away Monday, March 3, 2025 at his home in Green River, surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Wyoming for 82 years and former resident of New Mexico.

Carlos Bernal was born January 8, 1940, to Manuel and Maria Sanchez Bernal, in their family home in Cleveland, New Mexico. Carlos was one of eight siblings: Katie, Juan Antonio, Lorenzo, Beatricita, Theresa, Alfonso (Joe), Nora, and Manuel (Gilbert) Bernal, though three of them died shortly after birth. The Bernal family moved to Wyoming in 1943.

As a young man, Carlos enjoyed fishing and basketball with his brothers, and he was very close with his grandmother, Natividad. He attended schools in Green River and was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Following high school, Carlos enlisted in the United States Navy. During his time in the Navy he traveled to Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hong Kong. He crossed the equator 3 times and was stationed in Long Beach, California and became a Third Class Petty Officer. Carlos served on the USS Impervious, a mine sweeper; one of the last wooden ships used by the U.S. Navy, and the smallest. During his military time, one of Carlos’ friends taught him how to play guitar, a skill that he loved and carried throughout his life. While a sailor in uniform, he also took up boxing and even fought 2 golden glove matches in the time following his naval career. After 4 years, he was honorably discharged.

When he returned to The United States of America, Carlos began working in construction with his brother, Joe, pouring concrete. He and Joe helped to build the twin tunnels on I-80 north of Green River. He later went to work at the Husky Truck stop as a shop foreman, and was then employed by Union Pacific Railroad where he worked as a carman welder with his brother, Gilbert for 20 years until his retirement 1997.

Carlos met the love of his life, Nancy Bernadette Graham, they fell in love and were married on October 23, 1965 in Green River, Wyoming. They had 3 sons: Carl, Kenneth, and Michael Ray. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing, rabbit hunting, target practice, playing guitar music together, and going on family trips around Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, & New Mexico. Carlos played guitar in bands and performed in Green River, Rock Springs, Manila, and Evanston.

Throughout his life, Carlos was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Though he was born and raised in the Catholic Church, he later converted to the Episcopalian faith and attended St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he accepted the role of senior warden. Over the years, he continued his work for the Lord at different Methodist and Baptist churches. Carlos would often play songs of worship at church and within his family home alongside his sons and granddaughters, especially with his youngest son, Michael, and oldest granddaughter, Bernadette.

After retirement, Carlos was very happy to help take care of his grandchildren and spend time with his family. It was with true joy and extreme patience that he taught his grandchildren how to fish, understand and play basketball, and how to play guitar and sing. He looked forward to coffee dates with his grandchildren and sons. He consistently preached the gospel to his family, expressing how important it is to have a relationship with Jesus Christ and God.

In his final days, he was surrounded by his family in his home with love, music, and prayer. Carlos’ legacy is that of a reliable, supportive member of the community, a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and the prominent head of his family. He will be forever cherished and deeply missed.

Survivors include three sons, Carl Bernal and wife Irene of Colorado, Kenneth Bernal of Green River, Michael Bernal and wife Lavern of Green River; one sister, Theresa Bernal of Salt Lake City; 10 grandchildren, Bernadette Bernal and husband Michael Case of Green River, Celeen Bernal and significant other Matt Klesius of North Carolina, Rachel Cummings and husband Marshal of Green River, Rebecca Toman and husband Zack of Wamsutter, Maria Bernal of Green River, Johnny Bernal of Rock Springs, Carmen Lavin of Green River, Crystal Bernal-Lavin of Green River, Tony Maciel and wife Josette of Rock Springs; 10 great-grandchildren, Yvonne Camacho, Taya Gonzalez, Ryan Maciel, Lyric Maciel, Brice Case, Bradley Case Gabriel Cummings, Magnolia Cummings, Evan Bernal; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Carlos was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Nancy Bernadette Bernal; four brothers, Juan Antonio Bernal, Lorenzo Bernal, Manuel “Gilbert” Bernal, Alfonso “Joe” Bernal and wife Lena Bernal; three sisters, Beatricita Bernal, Katie Maestes and husband Armando, and Nora Trujillo.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Hill Top Baptist Church, 405 Faith Drive, Green River. Military Honors, graveside services and interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

The family respectfully requests donations in Carlos’s memory be made to Cowboy’s Against Cancer, 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.