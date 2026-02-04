Carlos Leo Cordova (June 5, 1963 – February 2, 2026)

Carlos died peacefully at home on February 2, 2026, and will be missed by many. He loved helping out whatever the job was, he was there.

He enjoyed playing guitar and fishing. He was a family man always there for his mother, Carmen taking her on many adventures. He was a great father, always the there to save the day no matter what the situation. He was a great cook and welcomed anyone that was in need to come eat. His only down was missing the love of his life, Linda Cordova. May he rest in peace and reunite with his soulmate forever.

His survivors included his children, Anthony Cordova in Rock Springs, and Jami Cordova in West Jordan, Utah. His mother Carmen Tune in Green River and his father Carlos Cordova II in Laramie. He had siblings, Debbie Thomas (Cordova) in Lakewood, Colorado, Lisa Black(Cordova) in Waterloo, Iowa, Erin Tune in Gillette, and Nicole Calvert in Rock Springs. He had 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.