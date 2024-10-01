Carma Dufford (December 7, 1935 – September 25, 2024)

Carma Dufford, 88, passed away September 25, 2024 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She was born to the late Clifford and Sarah (Davis) Robinson on December 7, 1935 in Superior, Wyoming.

Carma worked for Pottawattamie County for 36 years. She most enjoyed being with her family, traveling, tending to her garden, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and watching many good movies on the Hallmark Channel.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carma is survived by her son, Dennis (Elaine) Dufford; daughter, Evelyn Dufford and Karen; brother, Clifford “Skip” (Judy) Robinson; sister, Violet (Bert) Keywatz; grandchildren, Terry (Kristy) Dufford, Patrick (Stephanie) Dufford, and Bradey (Nicole) Dufford; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Brooklynne, Lorelei, and Jaycee; great-great-grandchildren, Dennis, Asher, and Brya.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2024.

The family respectfully request donations be made in Carma’s name Wounded Warriors Project, 1 S Nevada Avenue, Suite 205, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903

Graveside services and Interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2024 in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.