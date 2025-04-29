Carmen Staab (Sept. 16, 1947 – April 26, 2025)

Carmen Staab, 77, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on April 26, 2025.

She was born on September 16, 1947 in Wauneta, Nebraska, the daughter of Lloyd Wheeler and Lois Lane Stock.

Carmen attended Dix High school and graduated with the class of 1965. She then attended business school in Dever, Colorado.

She worked as the administrative assistant for SWRC until her retirement in 2001.

Carmen married Gerald Staab in Eden, Wyoming on July 17, 1999.

She enjoyed spending most of her time outside either gardening or camping. Above all else, Carmen loved being with her family.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Gerald Staab of Rock Springs; sons Troy Vavra of Laramie and Kelly Vavra of Rock Springs; brothers Larry Wheeler of Kearney, NE, James Wheeler of Gering, NE, Terry Wheeler, Kimball, NE; ten beloved grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; as well as five nieces and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lois Lane and father Lloyd Douglas Wheeler.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.