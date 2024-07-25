Carnival, Animals, Food and More at Wyoming’s Big Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Wyoming’s Big Show kicks off next week, and whether you enjoy the carnival, the entertainment, the food, or one of the other attractions, there’s something for everyone.

Brown’s Amusements will once again be bringing the carnival to the Sweetwater County Fair, with lots of different rides for all ages and levels of thrill seeking. Hours for the carnival throughout fair week are as follows:

Tuesday: 6-10 p.m.

Wednesday: noon to 11 p.m. noon to 5 p.m., Pay One Price Tickets Available

Thursday: 5 p.m. to 12 midnight 5-7 p.m. Buddy Day – 2 for 1 wrist bands

Friday: 4 p.m. to 12 midnight

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 12 midnight

Tuesday will be Wyoming Day, in which fair-goers can get $5 off at the gate if wearing Wyoming gear. There will also be UW Athletics promotions to participate in, giveaways, and more.

Lots of other entertainment will be taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex throughout the week, including the petting zoo with goats, sheep, pigs, rabbits, and poultry. Animal lovers can also enjoy visiting the 4G and FFA participants’ rabbits, chickens, goats, sheep, swine and cattle that will be on display all week. They will be on display in the sheep and goat barn on the east side of the indoor arena and small hall.

SweetwaterNOW file photo by Olivia Kennah

Additionally, fair-goers can catch the animal attraction, Otter Adventure. In this show, live otters will perform and interact with their trainers as they show off how smart, or stubborn, they can be. When they aren’t performing, they can also be found swimming and playing in their display area.

Barnyard Races will also be back again, in which farm animals race each other in a cute competition. Audience members are divided into color sections to cheer and root for the animals wearing that color.

In addition to the animal-related entertainment, there will be several entertainers roaming the fair grounds including Lanky the Clown, the human statue, Anna Marie the moving mermaid, Pirate Man Dan, and Sir Mimealot. And don’t forget about all the tasty food, whether you choose a fair favorite or decide to venture out and try something new!

For more information on tickets, entertainment, food, and more, visit the Wyoming’s Big Show webpage.