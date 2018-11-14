Carol A. Potter (December 10, 1951 – November 9, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Longtime Rock Springs resident Carol A. Potter, 66, passed away on November 9, 2018.

Carol lived have of her life in New York before and also lived in Rock Springs for more than 30 years. She is the daughter of Clayton Leonard and Marie Fonda.

Carol was on dialysis for 19 years but had the will to keep on going. Her favorite things were dogs, movies and doing plastic canvas with Susan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, Marguerite, Kathleen, Linda and Dawn; and five brothers, Ronald, Walter, Raymond, Alfred and Shawn.

Carol came from a large family and is survived by two sisters, Estelle Leonard (NY) and Gail Guyette (NY), and two sons, Thomas (Debbie) and Stanley (Amanda); and five grandchildren; Tavian Leonard was her nephew but to Carol he was so much more as they shared a very special relationship; and little man Kale.

She has so many nieces and nephews, and she loved them all.

A Celebration of Life will take place for Carol tomorrow afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 551 Broadway Street in Rock Springs.