Carol Ann Brown (February 5, 1936 - May 18, 2026).

Carol Ann Brown, 90, passed away peacefully at Deer Trail Assisted Living Monday, May 18, 2026. She was a lifelong resident of Green River.

She was born Wednesday, February 5, 1936 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Homer Jesse Horton and Elna Mary Mortimer.

A graduate of Lincoln High School’s Class of 1953, Carol pursued her passion for interior design at Colorado Women’s College in Denver. This passion for creativity was evident in her love for knitting, crocheting, sewing; hobbies that surrounded her in beauty and warmth. She also enjoyed reading, golf, and bowling, crossword puzzles spending countless joyful hours engaged in these activities.

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Carol worked for State Bank in Green River.

She married Allen Frink June 19, 1956. They had three children from this union and later divorced.

Carol married Donald A. Brown May 5, 1978 in Ogden, Utah.

Throughout her life, Carol’s home was a hub of warmth and love, echoing with laughter and rich with heartfelt memories.

Survivors include one son, Mike Frink and wife Kandy of Green Rive; two daughters, Mary Hyer of Green River, and Patty Martz of Casper; one sister, Anita Narramore; three grandchildren, Jennifer Hardman and husband Jerry, Katie Rodgers, Jeff Frink and wife Kristin; seven great-grandchildren, Jade Gallagher and wife Ashley, Teal Haselhuhn, Holly Haselhuhn, Marissa Rodgers, Caleb Rodgers, Weston Frink, Kylie Frink; two great-great grandsons; one cousin; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Allen Frink; husband, Donald Brown; great-grandson, Landon Frink; companion, Edward Brittenham.

Her life was filled with warmth, creativity, and a dedication to family that will be remembered by all who knew her. Carol’s gentle spirit, kind heart, and artistic hands have left an indelible mark on those she touched.

Private family graveside services and Interment will be at River View Cemetery. A celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2350, 88 North 2nd East , Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Her memory will live on in the stories shared, the crafts she created, and in the hearts of everyone she loved.