Carol Jean Schoonmaker (August 22, 1947 – July 28, 2024)

Carol Jean Schoonmaker, 76 of Georgia, Vermont, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Born in Burlington, Vermont on August 22, 1947, Carol was known for her warm heart and was loved by many for her generous nature. You were truly blessed if you received some of her “famous” sourdough English muffins or other goodies. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her many shopping trips with her sisters, and hosting “sisters’ week”. She loved taking the nieces, nephews, grandchildren and others on outings and hosting fun filled “Camp Carol” overnights.

Carol was an elementary teacher in Rock Springs and Henderson, Nevada, where she loved inspiring children before retiring.

Carol’s legacy lives on through her son, Bill Schoonmaker; grandchildren, Megan, Alexis, Dominik, and Dalton; and great-grandchildren, Kiya and Henry. Carol’s loving memory lives on through her sisters Louise (Dana), Hilah, Margaret; her brother Art (Charlene); daughters-in-law Kim and Nicole; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Carol is preceded in death by her parents (Henry/Charlotte), her brothers (Richard, Lyle), and son (John).

While Carol’s family grieves for her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Carol found joy in spending time with family and friends and helping others, the family asks you to do the same – go out, spend time with family and friends and do something to help someone around you.

Service will be held October 12 at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Burlington, Vermont and her remains interred in the Memorial Garden at the Church.