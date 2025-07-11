Carol Jelosek (October 4th, 1942 – May 14th, 2025)

Carol Jelosek passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 14th, 2025. The cause of death was due to a rare lung disease, Macrobacterium Avian Complex. Carol was born on October 4,1942 in Rock Springs. She graduated from Our Lady of Sorrow, Catholic School and then went on to become a medical assistant in Salt Lake City where she lived with her husband Rudolph U. Jelosek and her three kids.

Carol, or Noni, was a great mother and grandmother and was so effortlessly funny. She loved creating in the kitchen and many of her recipes have been passed down to those who asked. Her clam chowder recipe is still a favorite among family today.

Carol was a true animal lover but was loved most by her rescue pups Petey and Calli. They were always by her side. She enjoyed when her kids and grandkids would visit, especially when they brought their cats and dogs. Carol loved to read and could always be found curled up with a good book. The best thing about Carol was that everyone she met loved her. She was so kind and caring to everyone that entered her life.

She and her beloved partner Richard “Rick” Morris moved from Salt Lake City to Mesquite, Nevada 35 years ago where Rick recently passed away. She used to love to go to Las Vegas with Rick and their friends every Valentine’s Day. What stays in Vegas, still remains a mystery. After Rick’s passing, the kids moved her to Scottsdale where she could be close to her daughter Juli.

She is survived by her three kids, Juli (Steve) Sala, Jil (Gary) Child, and Jeff Jelosek. Loved by her grandkids, Josh (Kayle) Jelosek, Jennaca (Kyle) Hajek, Chandra Jelosek, Caroline (Matt) Lutz and William (Megan) Sala. She also will be misssed by her great grandkids, Jayla, Mack, Maizey and Jett. She is also survived by her brother Richard “Dick” DeBernardi and sister-in-law Sherrie of Rock Springs. Carol will be missed by her nieces and nephews, neighbors and her many friends.

Carol’s ashes will be laid to rest next to her parents Lillian and Lebro DeBernardi on August 13, 2025, in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. The grave side service will commence at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will follow.