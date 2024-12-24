Carol Johnson (December 30, 1934 – December 21, 2024)

Carol Johnson, 89, of Pinedale passed away peacefully at her home December 21, 2024. Carol was born December 30, 1934 in Auburn to Forrest and Leota Holladay; she was born a twin with her brother Carl. She joined the family with her sister Lila and was later joined by her baby sister Shirleen.

She lived her early days in Auburn but for most of her life she lived in Green River, and she graduated from Green River High School in 1955. Soon after high school, she joined the U.S. Airforce and trained and served as a parachute rigger and was honorably discharged at the end of 1956.

She married Chester T. Johnson on April 12, 1958 and together raised a family of four children: Bennie, Patricia, Frank and Jessie. They moved from Green River to Pinedale in 1959 and she has resided there until her passing.

She loved to crochet, she would crochet blankets for family, friends, and the many people she knew and loved. She also enjoyed accounting and made that her career choice throughout her life.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also was a member of the Pinedale V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children Bennie (Connie) Johnson of Green River, Patricia Johnson of Pinedale, Frank (Susie) Johnson of Green River, and Jessie Johnson of Roy, UT; sister Shirleen McClure of Green River; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Chet; parents Forrest and Leota; her twin brother Carl; sister Lila and several nieces and nephews.

Two celebrations of life will be held next spring or summer, with one taking place in Pinedale and the other in Green River.