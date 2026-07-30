Carol Marie Dibble (March 17, 1952 - July 28, 2026).

Carol Marie Dibble, cherished mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully July 28, 2026, in Green River, at the age of 74. Born on March 17, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, Carol was the beloved daughter of the late Billy Barker and Jenny Barker.

A resident of Green River, Carol was an member of the First Baptist Church. She had a passion for crafts, especially crocheting, and loved to express her creativity through art. Shopping was another joy of hers, yet her greatest happiness came from spending time with her family, whom she adored immensely.

Carol is survived by her loving daughter, DeeAnn Ritter, and son-in-law, John Ritter of Green River. She leaves behind a brother, Rex Barker and his wife Cindy of Goodman, Missouri; four sisters, Mary “Shorty” Slaven of Goodman, Missouri, Shirley Whited and husband Mark of Joplin, Missouri, Nancy Carney and husband Doug of Joplin, Missouri, and Linda Hines and husband Danny of Goodman, Missouri. She also cherished a special bond with her bonus brother, Bob Ebbinghaus of Goodman, Missouri.

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Her legacy lives on through her two grandchildren, Christian Stewart and wife Erinne of Green River, and Jordan Stewart and his fiancée Katie Kumer. Carol’s extended family includes numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Billy Barker Jr., and her brother-in-law, Glen Slaven.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to all those who’ve offered their support and condolences. In lieu of flowers, they respectfully request donations be made in Carol’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2232 Dell Range Blvd, #101, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com, as we remember and celebrate the remarkable life of Carol Marie Dibble, whose caring spirit and joyful love will be dearly missed, yet fondly remembered by all who knew her.