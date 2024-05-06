Carol Ruby Sorenson Powell (January 4, 1941-May 1, 2024)

Carol Ruby Sorenson Powell, passed away at the age of 83, in her home in Pleasant Grove, Utah on May 1, 2024. She was born on January 4, 1941 in Burbank, California to Orris and Lorraine Sorenson. Carol married Arthur LaVerle Powell on July 22, 1959 in the LDS Manti Temple. Together they raised 15 children.

Carol loved to scrapbook, sew, genealogy, baking and spending time with family. She loved to camp. She loved the LDS church and the gospel and has a strong testimony.

Carol is survived by her children; Karen Westover, Terrie (Robert) Mitchell, Patricia (Alex) Bury, Myrna (Sergio) Marticorena, Richard (Rena) Powell, Shelly (Marc) Gappmayer, David (Sondra) Powell, Diana (Mark) Bennett, Robert (Ann Marie) Powell, Steven (Jenny) Powell, Deborah Buddle, Rebecca (Matthew) Guymon, Darrell (Marquel) Powell, William (Beverly) Powell, and Caroline (Adam) Cravens. Carol is also survived by 72 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She is preceded in death by the love of her life Arthur Powell, her parents, one brother, one sister and six grandchildren.

Family and friends are welcome to view Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the LDS Stake Center, 1028 West 1000 North, Pleasant Grove. Funeral service for Carol will be on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. at the Stake Center, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Memorial Lakeview Mortuary and Cemetery, 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful.