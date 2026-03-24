Carol Sue Taylor Nichols (October 22, 1941 - March 16, 2026).

Carol Sue Taylor Nichols passed away March 16, 2026 in Spokane, Washington. She was born Oct. 22, 1941 in Sylvania, Ohio to parents Harley D. Taylor and Bernice L. Cherry-Taylor.

She grew up in Sylvania, Ohio, where she met and married her first husband, Richard A. Schooner. They had four children, Robin, Sheri, Ronda, and Tom, then later divorced. She married John L. Nichols May 8, 1976. He had three children, Sherry, Polly, and Johnny, and they raised their combined family in Green River and later moved to the Bridger Valley.

She worked at several credit unions and banks, retiring from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union in Evanston.

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She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She never missed sending cards for every holiday — the grandkids all looked forward to getting her card every birthday.

She is survived by her daughters Robin Holmes of Chandler, Arizona, Sheri (Rick) Lowe of Gillette, Polly (Shawn) Thompson of Orem, Utah, Ronda Nichols of Clarkston, Washington; sons Johnny (Yvette) Nichols of Lyman and Tom (Mistie) Nichols of Evanston; one sister, Marilyn Pinkerton of Sylvania, Ohio; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Richard A. Schooner Jr., daughter Sherry Lynn Clark, brother Paul Taylor, and some grandchildren.

Graveside services will take place at the Fort Bridger Cemetery May 9 at 11 a.m.