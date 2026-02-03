Carole Myska (January 7, 1937 - January 31, 2026).

Carole (Rosatti) Myska, 89, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away January 31, 2026.



Born January 7, 1937 in Rock Springs to Arthur and Edith (Moser) Rosatti, Carole was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs who built a life defined by service, family, and quiet strength. She married Steve E. Myska on March 16, 1954 in Laramie.



Carole served as President of Sweetwater Federal Credit Union for many years. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and devoted time to PEO and the Red Hats, organizations where friendship and purpose intersected.



The family’s mountain cabin was where summers were spent together. Fishing, exploring, enjoying the simple things. Carole and Steve were fiercely competitive at bridge and took great pleasure in winning. Often.



She is survived by her sister Donna Johnson; her three children: Stephany Storm of Rock Springs, Edmund Myska of Rock Springs, and Cindy Colbert (Robert J. Colbert) of Trinity, North Carolina; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Langi (Tony), John Storm, Susan Storm, Dale Myska (Emily), Mallory Colbert (David Garton), and Zac Colbert; her great-grandchildren: Stevie Storm, Jocelyn Copeland, Anthony Copeland, Oliver Myska, Charleston Myska, Faith Elizabeth Trujillo-McGuire, and Teno Trujillo Jr.; her great-great-grandson Silas Storm; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Carole was preceded in death by her husband Steve E. Myska and her parents Arthur and Edith Rosatti.



Cremation has taken place; a private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.