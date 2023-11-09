Carolyn “Connie” Root (September 24, 1949-November 5, 2023)

Carolyn “Connie” Root, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at her home.

She was a resident of Superior for the last seven years and former resident of Green River and Illinois.

She was born Sept. 24, 1949, in Dixon, Ill.; the daughter of Ercel Dresden and Leota Irene Zimmerly.

Mrs. Root attended schools in Polo, Ill. She earned her General Education Degree.

She married James Reynolds Root May 29,1968 in Oregon, Ill He preceded her in death Aug. 10, 2017.

Carolyn loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren; beading and jewelry.

Survivors include one son, Daniel Root and wife Stephanie of Pinedale; three daughters, Ercella White and husband William of Oregon, Ill., Brigitte Thornburg of Superior and Angelique “Nikki” Root of Superior; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, and two sisters.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at her request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.