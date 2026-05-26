Carolyn Fay Beard (July 6, 1943 – May 21, 2026)

Carolyn Fay Beard, 82, a cherished resident of Rock Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, May 21, 2026. She was a 53 year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Indiana.

She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on July 6, 1943; the daughter of Clarence Naylor and Ella Nollge Naylor. Carolyn led a life that was filled with love, dedication, and vibrant memories.

A devoted homemaker, Carolyn took great pride in nurturing her family and extending her warmth beyond her immediate circle. She attended schools in West Virginia, where she built the foundation for a life marked by kindness and strength.

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Carolyn was a woman of many passions. She found joy in fishing, crafts, and crocheting and many activities that mirrored the care and patience she exhibited in her everyday life. Camping trips were a cherished tradition, providing her with countless moments spent in laughter, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, all of whom she adored deeply.

She is survived by her son, Sheldon Beard and wife Roxanne of Rock Springs; two daughters, Brenda Turner and husband James “Jimmy” of Rock Springs; Katherine “Kathy” Uranker and husband Bill of Sunset, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, William Uranker and wife Holly; Tracy Bernard and husband Shane; Crystal Stallman and husband Ryan; Rex Davis and Fiancée Alicia Austin; Zachary “Zach” Karsky and wife Sarah; Cherie Beard and husband Cody Hilstad; Kyle Beard and wife Samantha “Sami”; Molly Beard; several great grandchildren; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in passing by her parents, Clarence and Ella Naylor; husband, Sheldon Beard; one son, Gregory Beard; one sister, Bonnie Beach; two grandchildren, Anthony Wayne Uranker; Valerie Davis.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at the Vase Funeral Chapel,154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

As we say goodbye to Carolyn, we hold on to the warmth of her love, the strength of her family, and the light of her spirit, which will continue to shine in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her.