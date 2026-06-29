Carolyn Joan Evans (May 13, 1953 – June 22, 2026)

Carolyn Joan Evans, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by people she loved on June 22, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories with family and friends.

Carolyn was born on May 13, 1953, to Richard Carson Miller and Mary Burris. She lived a life filled with simple joys and meaningful connections. She found happiness in reading, tending to her flowers, and baking for those she loved. One of her greatest delights was building fairy gardens with her granddaughter, creating magical moments that will be treasured forever.

Carolyn had a deep love for travel, especially to places that inspired her sense of wonder, like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. These trips brought her peace and lasting memories that she often shared with family.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She dedicated part of her working life as a resource para at White Mountain Junior High, where she touched the lives of many students with her patience and care.

Above all, Carolyn was a devoted and loving mother. She is survived by her two children, Cory Evans and his wife Alicia Evans, and Angela Manry and her husband Tommy Manry. She was incredibly proud of her children, both of whom served as Navy veterans.

Carolyn is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Kennedy; her nieces, Diane Girard and her husband Gary Girard, and Kim Simmons and her husband Fred Simmons. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Keegan Manry, Dylan Manry, Alexis Evans, and Carter Evans; and her great-grandchildren, Eevee Manry and Kenji Manry, who brought her immense joy.

Carolyn will be remembered for her warm heart, gentle spirit, and the love she gave so freely. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.