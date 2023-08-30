Carolyn Lee Halstead (February 15, 1943 – August 26, 2023)

Carolyn Lee Halstead, 80, passed away August 26, 2023 at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was born on February 15, 1943 in Sheridan, Wyoming, the daughter of Ed and Marilyn Miller.

Carolyn married Donald Spang and had two children, Robbin and Alice; they later divorced.

She then married the love of her life, Roger Halstead in Sheridan, WY on February 12, 1972; he preceded her in death on August 24, 2012.

Survivors include Alice Halstead, Sandra Holt, Ed Miller, beloved grandchildren Jordan, Cameron, Karen and great grandchildren Tiana Halstead, and Dante Colley.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, daughter Robbin Halstead, and sister Evonne Colvin.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.