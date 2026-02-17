Carolyn Nadine Gaylord (January 28, 1936 – February 10, 2026)

Carolyn Nadine Gaylord, age 90, passed away February 10, 2026 peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a long and courageous illness. She was a six year resident of Green River and former resident of Albuquerque New Mexico; Estes Park, Colorado

She attended schools in Estes Park, Colorado and she was a 1955 graduate of Estes Park, Colorado.



Carolyn was born January 28, 1936, in Estes Park, Colorado: the daughter of Ephraim Gray and Emma Jane (Anderson) Gray.



Over the years, she built a life rooted in resilience, connection, and the quiet strength that carried her through both joys and challenges. In the later years of her life, she formed meaningful bonds and created memories that will forever be treasured by those fortunate enough to share in her journey. She enjoyed time with family especially her grandchildren.

She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures, the laughter shared around a card table, the familiar rhythm of bowling, and most of all, the comfort and love of family. Time spent together meant everything to her, and those moments will remain a lasting gift to those she leaves behind.



Carolyn is survived by two children, Ben Gotschall of North Dakota and Tami McGarvey of Rock Springs; eight grandchildren, Branden Gotschall; Jerilyn Gotschall and companion Jake Morris; Tara Vigil and husband Matt; Frankie Prime; Dalton Gotschall and companion Robin Allen; Haylee Arndt and husband Austin; Garrett Gotschall; Michael Gotschall Jr.; and several great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews, who will carry her memory forward.



She was preceded in death by her husband John Gaylord, parents, Ephraim and Emma Jane Gray, two sons, Michael “Goucho” Gotschall and Jerry Gotschall; four brothers.



Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.



As we say goodbye, we hold close the memories, the lessons, and the moments that shaped our lives alongside hers. Though she is no longer physically with us, her presence will live on in stories shared, traditions continued, and the enduring love of family that she helped create.



