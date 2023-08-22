Carolyn Sekerak (October 14, 1939 – July 22, 2023)

Carolyn Sekerak, 83, passed away July 22, 2023 in Clancy, Montana. Carolyn was born October 14, 1939 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Ethyl and Leo Johns.

She carried memories of a childhood filled with bikes and piano lessons, gatherings with parents and grandparents, enjoying church and school.

After high school she studied at Depauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, before transferring to the University of Oklahoma, where she earned bachelors and masters degree in social work.

At the same time she met and married Vernon Archer and had her first child Vernon Jr. Afterwards the family relocated to Laramie, Wyoming in 1964. Soon afterwards the couple split up and Carolyn found a job in Rock Springs, Wyoming and relocated there. She soon met Steve Sekerak and the two became a couple, marrying in July 1966. After completing the family with the birth of Steve Jr. she resigned from social working and concentrated on raising her boys. She worked hard to ensure her sons were cared for, well educated both in a secular sense and religious sense.

Quickly Carolyn adapted to Wyoming life, going on many camping trips, country picnics and some fishing thrown in. The fall it was hunting trips and a very good success rate dropping antelope in the sagebrush hills and culminating in her greatest success–a bull moose.

She kept to the things that brought her joy from her childhood onward following Jesus and playing the piano. She never just attended church, but worked to serve her church, other churches and neighbors in need.

She was an accomplished pianist and was much sought after to play church services, funerals and weddings. She played for Methodists, various evangelical churches and the Catholic Church quite regularly, while making appearances at a host of others at various times. She viewed the music itself as valuable and also an avenue to share her faith in Jesus. She also touched the lives of a great many young people through teaching piano lessons 4 afternoons a week for 20 years.

She also felt a special call to support senior citizens, whether their needs were material or spiritual. She delivered meals to shut-ins for a number of years, and in doing so shared with her sons that service to others is a central part of Christian foundation. She frequently visited senior living institutions to share music, conversation and meals with the older residents and especially those who were isolated without family and friends.

Carolyn and Steve’s lives changed when their boys left Rock Springs and they decided to move to Helena, Montana in 1998 shortly after Steve Jr. moved there. Together they built a similar life that for Carolyn revolved around her family, church and community. She played piano and sang for the East Helena Methodist Church and quickly came to be a well recognized face at church activities. She also loved to attend the many cultural events that the Helena area offers.

After more than a decade Carolyn began to suffer from dementia and suffered several strokes. She spent her last several years at Golden Options Assisted Living Center doing her best to continue a life of love and service. For a time she filled the house with the sound of her piano and her frequent laughs.

To the very end she kept a smile on for those around her. When she could no longer speak in full sentences her last words were “good” and “wonderful”.

She is survived by her sons Vernon Archer, Jr. and Stephen Sekerak, Jr.; also, her 4 grandchildren Matthew and Jessica Sekerak, and Rebecca and Lucy Archer.

We know she is now going about Heaven, shouting hallelujah, and will never sit down but go and go until she’s seen it all and greeted every last saint.