Prepare for Driving in Wyoming Winter

Wyoming winter conditions can make it uncomfortable to walk from your car to the entrance of a building.
The real hazard though, is driving in the snow, wind and ice that categorize our seasonal weather.
Check out these tips and tricks from the National Safety Council and WYDOT for safely navigating road travel during the Wyoming Winter.
Prep Your Vehicle
Take steps to avoid a potentially dangerous situation before you ever get behind the wheel.
- Check your battery. Make sure your battery is charged and properly functional before heading out on the road.
- Check your cooling system.
- Switch to winter tires through the colder months.
- If sticking with all-season tires, check your tread and make sure you replace them when it’s below 2/32 of an inch.
- Check your tire pressure. The pressure can decrease as the temperature plummets.
- Check your wiper blades. Replace if needed.
- Keep your gas tank at least half full. This avoids freezing the gas line.
- Remove built-up snow from exterior cameras, windows and mirrors to ensure a clear view at all times.
- Wait out the storm whenever possible.
- Share your travel plans. Make sure someone knows the route you’ll be traveling and your ETA to your destination.
Avoid a Crash
Knowing what to do if you lose control of your vehicle can help to prevent a crash.
- Avoid using cruise control in wintery conditions.
- Steer in the direction of a skid.
- Speed up slowly and slow down slowly.
- Increase following distance to 8-10 seconds.
- Use a constant speed when going uphill whenever possible.
Pack an Emergency Kit
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a basic winter car travel kit should include:
- Tire chains of the proper size.
- A shovel and small bag of sand or kitty litter.
- A snow brush and ice scraper.
- A can of deicer for frozen door locks and wiper blades.
- Blankets and/or sleeping bags.
- Water and dehydrated foods.
- An emergency first-aid kit, well-stocked.
- Flares and flashlights for nighttime emergency.
- Booster cables in case of a dead battery.
Know your Vehicles Capabilities
- Learn about the safety features available on your car through the “My Car Does What?” campaign HERE.
Remember, you can check road conditions before you travel HERE.