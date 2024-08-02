Carving Up Some Fun and Art at the Sweetwater County Fair

Jason Emmons makes some small adjustments to a wood carving he completed Thursday. The wood carvings he creates are being auctioned off to benefit the Sweetwater County Events Complex Foundation. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS – Amongst the displays and entertainers at Wyoming’s Big Show, fairgoers can catch shows by Bear Hollow Wood Carvers and see an artisan create works of art they have a chance to take home.

Wood working is an ancient tradition that Jason Emmons of French Lick, Indiana has been a part of for the last 22 years. Located in the grassy area to the north of the outdoor tents and midway, fairgoers can watch Emmons use a variety of tools including chainsaws and blow torches to transform wood into works of art. Emmons said he has had some great crowds coming to watch him work. He said the first few days were somewhat slow, but has seen more fairgoers stop by and watch his craft. Those works of art can even be taken home.

Emmons said the Sweetwater County Events Complex paid his appearance fees, which includes the completed pieces he creates. The Sweetwater County Events Complex is hosting silent auctions for Emmons’ work, the proceeds of which go to the Sweetwater County Events Complex Foundation. The foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that raises money to fund projects at the events complex and is managed by the members of the events complex board of directors.

This is Emmons’ first visit to Sweetwater County and said he has enjoyed the experience. Arriving Monday, he and his wife took the opportunity to drive the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway and enjoyed the trip around the gorge. He said he’s looking forward to spending some time exploring the area further after the fair ends.

“You live in a gorgeous, gorgeous area,” he said.

The Bear Hollow Wood Carvers Show takes place at every two hours starting at 2 p.m., with a final show at 8 p.m. daily.