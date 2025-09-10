Cascade of Color at Community Fine Arts Center

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs community fine arts center is hosting two Wyoming artists’ watercolor paintings until September 27, 2025.

Dave Sneesby is a Casper native who picked up watercolor painting around 2007, a few years after retiring from his civil engineering job at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Having traveled much of the world in his military service, he started painting scenes of his adventures.

“Whoo’s That” by Dave Sneesby

Sneesby is a ten-year board member of Casper’s Artists Guild and Casper’s Scotch and Watercolor Society. This is Sneesby’s third time being featured in the RSCFAC exhibition.

Barbara Kuxhausen grew up near Chicago, but the mountains and wide open spaces of the West attracted her to Wyoming. After earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Wyoming, she met her Husband, Gary, and moved to Casper. Together, they had a son, Kyle, and stayed in Casper for 55 years. After teaching art for 29 years, Kuxhausen retired and spent her days traveling, painting, and creating ceramics.

“Italian Canal” by Barbara C. Kuxhausen

Kuxhausen has exhibited her art in the American Watercolor Society in New York, the National Watercolor Society in California, and this marks her third exhibition in the RSCFAC. She is a member of the Wyoming, Georgia, and Montana Watercolor societies. She is also the founding member of Casper’s Scotch and Watercolor Society.