Casey Lynn Spaeny (December 21, 1967 - October 29, 2025).

Casey Lynn Spaeny, of Reliance, passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the age of 57.

Born on December 21, 1967, in Riverton, Casey was the beloved son of the late Ernest Spaeny and Delilah Blanche Lepej.

Growing up in Riverton, he attended local schools and graduated from Riverton High School in 1987.

For 25 years, Casey was the proud owner and operator of HONEYdoo Home Repair, a testament to his love for fixing things and the pride he took in his work. Before retiring in 2022, Casey built a reputation for his skill and dedication within the community. Beyond his professional life, Casey was a passionate enthusiast of classic cars, a dedicated fisherman, and an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. He found joy in watching football, listening to music, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends. Many cherished memories were made during the numerous family gatherings that he and his wife Sadie graciously hosted. Casey was also known for his love of cooking, bringing together family and friends over lovingly prepared meals.

Casey married Mary Berry, they had two sons and they later divorced. He married the love of his life, Sadie Stein, on August 28, 2004, in Reliance.

He is survived by his devoted wife Sadie; his sons, Caser Spaeny of Reliance, David Spaeny and wife Jayde of Rock Springs, Taylor Martin of Casper, and Colby Martin with significant other Sonya of Rock Springs. He also leaves behind his brother, Roger Spaeny and wife Trissa of Salt Lake City; his sister, Sunny Berg and husband Mark; and his cherished grandchildren: Mythious, Adykiss, Leonitious, Carter, and McKinley.

Casey was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

In honor of Casey’s wishes, there will be no formal services following cremation.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Casey’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Casey’s spirit will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew him.