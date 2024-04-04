Casey Rodabaugh (February 4, 1974-March 29, 2024)

Casey Rodabaugh, a long time resident of Rawlins, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2024, at his home at the age of 50 years old.

Casey was born and raised in Rawlins. He graduated from Rawlins High School and was not married. He loved looking at photos of his grandson Sebastian. Casey also loved building RC cars, going shooting with his kids, and driving around town.

He is survived by his children Michael Rodabaugh (Kennedy) and Whitney (Zack) Jennings; grandson Sebastian; his sisters Charlene and Brad Lutton of Tennessee, Charlotte (Tink) and Tim Townsend; nieces and nephews Kyle, Jesse, Justin, Morgan, and Olivia; his aunts and uncles Mary Ann (Rick) Goodro and Virginia Hanks, Sherry Rodabaugh, and Marie Rodabaugh; and many cousins.

Casey was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Linda Rodabaugh, and his brother Michael, as well as various aunts, uncles, and other family

The Family has set up a GoFundMe account for his children to help with his services cost. The family thanks anyone for helping out in anyway they can.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Rawlins.