Casey Rood Named New Head Volleyball Coach at Rock Springs High School

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has announced the hiring of Casey Rood as the new head coach of the Lady Tigers volleyball program, set to lead the team into the 2025 season and beyond.

Rood, a former multi-sport standout and collegiate volleyball player, brings an impressive athletic and coaching résumé to the program. She returns to Rock Springs with prior experience on the Tigers’ sideline, having served as an assistant coach during a three-year stretch in which the team won a conference title and made three state tournament appearances.

Most recently, Rood worked as an assistant coach at Green River High School, helping guide the Wolves to a second-place finish in conference play and a state tournament berth.

As a high school athlete, Rood helped lead her volleyball team to a state championship and two district titles while earning Idaho State Journal All-State First Team honors. In track and field, she played a major role in capturing a state title and four district championships, and still holds four school relay records.

At the collegiate level, Rood’s success continued. She contributed to two Region 9 championships and two NJCAA Final Four appearances, later going on to record the third-most blocks in a single season at Montana State University Billings.

Rock Springs High School praised Rood for bringing “a wealth of experience and a winning culture” to the program. In addition to her on-court accomplishments, she is known for building strong, disciplined teams and creating a positive environment focused on athlete growth both in and out of competition.

Rood’s coaching philosophy emphasizes leadership, accountability, and resilience. She draws on lessons from both long-time mentors and local coaching colleagues, aiming to prepare athletes for success beyond high school.

The volleyball program’s summer activities are already in motion. Rood encourages student-athletes to attend summer weight training beginning Monday, June 9 during the girls’ session from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m.

The first open gym session will take place Tuesday, June 17 from 8:15 to 10:00 a.m. in the lower gym at Rock Springs High School. Athletes and parents are invited to attend and meet Coach Rood. Open gyms will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at the same time.

Rock Springs High School staff and community members have welcomed Rood’s return to the program with enthusiasm as she takes the helm of Lady Tiger volleyball.

For additional information about the program or summer activities, families are encouraged to attend the first open gym.