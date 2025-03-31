Cash Prizes for the Winners of Wyoming State’s Spelling Bee

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College chose the representative for Wyoming in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee (Nationals) by having students from all corners of the state participate in a spelling bee. Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services gave cash awards to the winners.

For two years in a row, Eli Jernigan from Kemmerer Junior/Senior High School in Lincoln County has won the Wyoming State Bee, earning her place in the national spelling bee and $4,000 from SBOCES. Second place and $200 went to Gwendolyn Cluny, an eighth-grader from Davis Middle School in Uinta County. Third with a $100 cash prize went to Monica Knepper, a sixth-grader from Pioneer Park Elementary School in Laramie County.

Nationals will be conducted in Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington D.C., beginning with preliminaries on May 27 and the finals are held on May 29.