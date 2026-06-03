Casper Extends Green River Slide

CASPER — The Green River Knights’ losing streak reached seven games Tuesday as the Casper Oilers swept a doubleheader, defeating Green River 7-4 and 11-3.

Casper used a big second inning in each game to take control, handing the Knights two losses against a South Conference opponent.

In the opener, Green River struck first when Davy Puckett drove in a run with a groundout in the second inning. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Oilers responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to move in front for good.

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Jay Pexton’s two-run single highlighted the rally as Casper built a 5-1 advantage.

The Knights battled back but could not overcome the early deficit. Aiden Mandros paced the offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Green River finished with four hits and turned a double play defensively.

Brylan Ginestar took the loss after allowing seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Casper collected 11 hits in the game, led by Kyler Johnson’s three-hit performance. Logan Atnip and Rowan Rimmer added multiple hits for the Oilers.

The second game followed a similar pattern.

Casper broke the game open with another strong second inning, this time scoring eight runs while stringing together five consecutive run-scoring plays. Hunter Schauss delivered the biggest blow with a bases-clearing triple that drove in four runs.

The Oilers added another run in the third inning and maintained control the rest of the way.

Aiden Mandros started on the mound for Green River and allowed eight runs on seven hits over two innings. Casper starter Caden Kalinowski struck out seven while limiting the Knights to three runs over four innings.

Ginestar led Green River offensively in the nightcap, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Schauss drove in four runs for Casper, while Evan Martinez recorded two hits from the bottom of the lineup. Rowan Rimmer added two stolen bases as the Oilers completed the sweep.

Green River, which opened the season 7-4, has now dropped seven straight and sits at 7-11, with their next game not coming until the 8th at home against the Cheyenne Eagles.