Casper Long-term Care Facility Resident Dies from COVID-19 Complications

CASPER — A resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

According to the Casper-Natrona County Department of Health, a man, in his 70s, died on May 26 as a result of complications with the COVID-19 Coronavirus. The man was a resident of a local long-term care facility and tested positive for the virus on May 20.

He was briefly a resident at Lifecare in Casper and was later hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center where he died. His death and exposure is not believed to be connected to his time at either facility and at this time is believed to be an isolated incident.

After intensive contact tracing and epidemiologic mapping, the Casper-Natrona County Health Departments believes 18 of the recent 23 cases since the middle of May can be tied together as one epidemiologically connected cluster, potentially started by one positive case.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 lab-confirmed cases and 209 probable cases reported so far.

Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications if infected with COVID-19, according to the WDH.

COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.