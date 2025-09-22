Casper Man Wins $2 Million from Rock Springs Lotto Ticket

ROCK SPRINGS — A Casper man won $2 million from a Powerball ticket purchased in Rock Springs according to WyoLotto.

Jerry Ragsdale, 48, purchased his ticket at the College Drive Loaf n’ Jug Sept. 3 during the recent billion-dollar jackpot draws. The jackpot was $1.4 billion at the time Ragsdale purchased his Quick Pick ticket with Powerplay. Playing the Powerplay option was what netted Ragsdale his $2 million win.

“My boss had to double check my ticket for me—I just couldn’t believe I won that much money,” Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale said he is excited to set up college funds for his two teenage daughters, pay off his house and invest in the oil and gas industry. According to WyoLotto, Ragsdale sold and serviced drilling rigs throughout Wyoming before buying his $2 million ticket.