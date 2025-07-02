Casper Oilers Sweep Doubleheader Against Rock Springs Stallions

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Stallions baseball team faced a tough conference doubleheader Tuesday at home against the Casper Oilers, dropping both games with final scores of 10-4 and 24-0.

In the opener, Casper jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Stallions 10-4. The Oilers scored twice in the top of the first, including a run off single from Tanner Hager and another on a passed ball. They extended their advantage with a five-run third inning, capitalizing on a triple by Kole Pexton, RBI hits from Hager and Cobey Pexton, and a fielder’s choice.

Brandon Nowakowski earned the win for Casper, allowing just one hit and no earned runs while striking out six over three innings. Ryan Zotti took the loss for Rock Springs, giving up eight runs, four of them earned, on eight hits in four innings of work.

Zotti led the Stallions at the plate, going 2-for-3. Landon Oliver and Damian Valerio each drove in two runs, while Griffen Garner drew two of Rock Springs’ six walks.

Casper tallied 11 hits as Hager went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs. Cobey Pexton also added two RBIs. The Oilers were solid defensively, turning a double play and committing no errors.

Casper Has Offensive Onslaught in Game 2

In the second game, the Oilers delivered a dominant performance, shutting out the Stallions 24-0 in five innings. Casper’s offense exploded for runs in every inning, including four in the second on a grand slam by Ryan Deveraux, and six in the third featuring solo home runs from Holden Christemsen and Brody Parks.

Deveraux had a monster outing, going 4-for-4 with nine RBIs, including two home runs and a double. Casper added five more runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth, with Kole Pexton tripling in two and Cobey Pexton and Tyler DePorter also contributing RBIs.

Tanner Hager earned the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and no runs over four innings with three strikeouts and no walks. Landon Oliver took the loss for Rock Springs, giving up 11 runs—10 earned—on nine hits in 2.2 innings.

Ryan Zotti and Prestyn Harvey recorded the only hits for the Stallions.

Casper compiled 16 hits in the shutout, including four home runs, and showed discipline at the plate, drawing 10 walks. The Oilers once again played error-free defense and turned another double play.

Next Up

The Rock Springs Stallions are scheduled to face the Riverton Raiders next Tuesday on the road.

Check out some photos from the games below.