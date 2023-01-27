Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

Anthony Ray Ortega

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday.

Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center when he failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. He was reported as an escapee by CRC staff at 5 p.m.

The Sweetwater County Arrest report reports that Ortega was arrested by the RSPD on Thursday. He’s been charged with escape from official detention and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

