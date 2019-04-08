Casper Resident Dies in Fatal Rollover South of Kaycee

CHEYENNE– On April 6, 2019, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 243 on Interstate 25 south of Kaycee, Wyoming.

Around 11:45 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Interstate 25 when the driver steered hard to the right and overcorrected back to the left. The Ford overturned while on the interstate before entering the median.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 41-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Scott W. Lawrence. Lawrence was wearing his seatbelt but succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle has been identified as 20-year-old Casper, Wyoming resident Oddyesa R. Lawrence. She was wearing her seatbelt and transported by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Cell phone use is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 36th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 22 in 2018, 24 in 2017, and 12 in 2016 to date.