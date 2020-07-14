Casper Woman Dies from Injures Sustained in One-Vehicle Crash

CASPER — On July 11, 2020, at 7 pm, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area of milepost 1 on County Road 408 near Casper, Wyoming, for a motor vehicle crash.

A 2002 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southbound on County Road 408 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The driver steered the vehicle back onto the roadway and then over-corrected to the right causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 29-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Tianna M. Piper. Piper was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. The passenger has been identified as 20-year-old Casper, Wyoming, resident Bryon D. Babcock. Babcock was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by helicopter to the Wyoming Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 48th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019, 53 in 2018, and 74 in 2017 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

