Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet (August 16, 1957 – January 11, 2023)

Cassaundra (Cass) Lee VanVleet unexpectedly passed away near Hudson, WY on January 11, 2023. She was born August 16, 1957 in Los Angeles, CA to Ray and Bee Gordon.

Cass graduated from Green River High School in 1975.

Cass spent her life working and raising kids. She was a mother to many and touched a lot of hearts. She worked at Lyman Grocery Outlet, and managed Maverick in Lyman and Mountain View. She also owned and operated Tony and Friends Restaurant in Lyman, Wyoming. Cass dedicated 20 years of her life working at Walmart in Evanston then moving to Riverton when she moved to Hudson in 2013; she worked in multiple positions at Walmart.

Cass had a passion for hunting, fishing, horses, and being outdoors. She met and fell in love with David VanVleet, and they were married in July of 2005.

She is preceded in death by her mother Bee Gordon, mother and father-in-law Clark and Dorthey VanVleet, one sister, one brother, daughter Carrie Roberts and her best friends Sheila Kellogg and Tony Menck.

She is survived by her husband David VanVleet of Hudson, WY, father Ray Gordon and wife Karen of Hudson WY, son James Wease and wife Christen of Dickinson, ND, daughter Pennie Caldwell and husband Adam of Glenrock WY, daughter Gloria Roberts and girlfriend Patsy of Salt Lake CIty, UT, son Jason Wease of Rock Springs WY, son Cody Wease and wife Jessica of Casper WY, son Casside VanVleet and girlfriend Shelby of Dickinson, ND, son Kevin Roberts and wife of MT, son Wes Romero and wife Amy, son Mike VanVleet, son Jimmy VanVleet and wife Becky, along with so many others such as Tracy and Larry Richards of Rock Springs WY, Lavesta Stringham and Brad of Alcova WY, and 22 grandchildren.

Services will be held in the spring in Hudson, WY.