Castle Rock Ambulance Service Hiring Full-Time EMT or Paramedic

Castle Rock Ambulance Service in Green River is accepting applications for a full-time EMT or Paramedic.
Requirements
- Must have a current Wyoming EMS license
- A current DMV report must accompany application
- The applicant does not need to reside in Green River
Pay/Benefits
Castle Rock Hospital District offers a competitive salary and benefits package.
To Apply
Employment applications are available at:
The Castle Rock Ambulance Office – 1480 Uinta Drive or
Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive
