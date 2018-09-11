Castle Rock Ambulance Service Hiring Full-Time EMT or Paramedic

By

Castle Rock Ambulance Service in Green River is accepting applications for a full-time EMT or Paramedic.

Requirements

Must have a current Wyoming EMS license

A current DMV report must accompany application

The applicant does not need to reside in Green River

Pay/Benefits

Castle Rock Hospital District offers a competitive salary and benefits package.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

The Castle Rock Ambulance Office – 1480 Uinta Drive or

Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive

