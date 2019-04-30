Castle Rock Hospital District is Hiring for Part-Time Accountant

Castle Rock Hospital District has an opening for a part-time Accountant.
Position Responsibilities
- Preparing Daily Deposits
- Bi-Weekly Payroll
- Assists in Monthly Financial Close
- Prepare and Book General Ledger Entries
- Reconcile Balance Sheet Accounts
- Other Duties as Assigned.
Position Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Related Field
- High Proficiency in Excel
To Apply
Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at castlerockmedicalcenter.org
