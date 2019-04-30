Castle Rock Hospital District is Hiring for Part-Time Accountant

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
Castle Rock Hospital District has an opening for a part-time Accountant.

Apply Now

Position Responsibilities

  • Preparing Daily Deposits
  • Bi-Weekly Payroll
  • Assists in Monthly Financial Close
  • Prepare and Book General Ledger Entries
  • Reconcile Balance Sheet Accounts
  • Other Duties as Assigned.

Position Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Related Field
  • High Proficiency in Excel

 

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at castlerockmedicalcenter.org

