Castle Rock Hospital District is Hiring for Part-Time Accountant

Castle Rock Hospital District has an opening for a part-time Accountant.

Position Responsibilities

Preparing Daily Deposits

Bi-Weekly Payroll

Assists in Monthly Financial Close

Prepare and Book General Ledger Entries

Reconcile Balance Sheet Accounts

Other Duties as Assigned .

Position Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting or Related Field

High Proficiency in Excel

To Apply

Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at castlerockmedicalcenter.org

