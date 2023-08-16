Castle Rock Hospital District Issues Statement Regarding Employees Seeking Unionization

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Castle Rock Hospital District confirmed Tuesday that a unit of employees in the Castle Rock Ambulance Service have been seeking to unionize.

In a statement from the Castle Rock Hospital District Board of Trustees Chair Dan Stanton, he said that on August 7, the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial, and Service Workers International Union filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) asking for an election to represent a group of Castle Rock’s ambulance employees in both the Rock Springs and Green River stations.

According to Stanton, attorneys for Castle Rock filed a position statement Tuesday with the NLRB that challenges the attempt to unionize, stating that the NLRB has no jurisdiction over Castle Rock, and therefore cannot process the petition.

“The District is an ‘exempt political subdivision,’ created and operating under Wyoming statutes,” the statement says. Castle Rock’s stance is that Castle Rock is governed by a Board of Trustees that consists of members who are democratically selected under the Wyoming’s Special District Elections Act of 1994.

Therefore, Castle Rock claims they are a political subdivision of the State of Wyoming, which they believe places them outside of NLRB’s jurisdiction.

The statement can be read in full below:

“On August 7, the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial, and Service Workers International Union filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board asking for an election to represent a bargaining unit of employees in the Castle Rock Ambulance Service in our Rock Springs and Green River stations. Today, attorneys for the District filed a position statement with the NLRB, setting out our contention that the federal agency has no jurisdiction over the District and so cannot process the petition. The District is an “exempt political subdivision,” created and operating under Wyoming statutes. The District is governed by a Board of Trustees who are chosen in democratic-style elections under the Wyoming’s Special District Elections Act of 1994. As a result of these and many others factors, the District is a political subdivision of the State of Wyoming and we believe therefore, outside of NLRB jurisdiction.

The Trustees have taken this legal position because we are duty bound to do so under state law and under our obligations to the community. Also, we sincerely believe that representation by a large International Union is not in the best interests of our employees, our patients, the District, or our community.

Castle Rock Hospital District Board of Trustees Chair, Dan Stanton“

County Commission Clarifies Role in Castle Rock’s Operations

During the Sweetwater County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, Board Chairman Keaton West said the Commission has been receiving calls on a weekly basis regarding concerns with ambulance services and morale concerns within the staff.

“We’re getting hit with sometimes daily, but if not, weekly calls from concerned members of the community, whether that’s constituents, or governmental partners, some of us have heard from ambulance service staff that have brought morale concerns and issues going on there,” West said.

West said the county has a “contractual relationship” with Castle Rock, and there may be possible confusion about what role the Commission has in regards to the ambulance provider.

“There is a reliable service there for the constituents, but the day-to-day operations need to be handled by the Castle Rock Ambulance District and their management,” West said. “We’re getting a lot of that and it feels like a micromanaged approach where I don’t really think that’s our place to go in and research the call logs and try and figure out what could have been better here and there.”

He said he believes employee concerns need to be addressed with the appropriate party, which would be the District’s management.

“Our obligation with that contract is obviously heavily financial, but the obligation is with the District and providing the service. We want to ensure it’s successful and that everyone’s taken care of in this community, but outside of that, it is a five year contract, we’ve got one year under the belt. It does expire in June of 2027 and I think collectively everyone wants it to be successful. There’s going to be some growing pains along the way, we hope we can minimize those, and we’re going to continue to keep an eye on them and work together. But from an operational standpoint, we need to give the District a fair chance to address those and speak out to those,” West said.

He said the Commission has had several conversations with both the Castle Rock management and Board of Trustees, and while he doesn’t think these concerns are going to go away any time soon, he believes it’s unfair to cut the Castle Rock management out of it.

“I think trying to boost morale in a department that we don’t oversee is a tough ask,” West said.