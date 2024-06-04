What’s Happening on Tuesdays (besides Tacos)?

Lab Draws:
For those requiring regular blood draws for monitoring purposes or due to a chronic condition, our lab offers discounted rates on Tuesdays from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.  Appointments are not required. Services include a range of tests such as basic and comprehensive metabolic panels, complete blood counts, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, lipid panels, pregnancy testing, and more. View a complete list of labs available here:

Sports Physicals:  Available June-August

Secure your child’s spot for a $25 sports physical every Tuesday before the fall sports rush.

Well-child checks are available any day of the week and are often covered by insurance. A well-child exam gives you the sports physical plus a whole lot more. Well-child checks provide comprehensive assessments covering physical and emotional development, health screenings, immunizations, and the opportunity to connect with our board-certified pediatrician.

To schedule an appointment for sports physicals or well-child checks, please call 307-872-4590.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare. For more information click here.

