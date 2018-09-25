Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Part-Time LPN or Medical Assistant

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is seeking a part-time (30-32 hours/week) LPN or Medical Assistant to join the team.

Requirements

  • Medical Assistant position must be experienced with injections.
  • Strong communication and computer skills are required.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center –  1400 Uinta Drive
Or crhd.org

