Castle Rock Medical Center is Hiring

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is looking for a full-time or part-time (30-32 hours a week) RN, LPN or Medical Assistant to join our team.

Requirements

  • Medical Assistant position must be experienced with injections.
  • Strong communication and computer skills are required.

We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible!

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center –  1400 Uinta Drive
Or crhd.org

