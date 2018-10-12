Castle Rock Medical Center is Hiring

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is looking for a full-time or part-time (30-32 hours a week) RN, LPN or Medical Assistant to join our team.
Requirements
- Medical Assistant position must be experienced with injections.
- Strong communication and computer skills are required.
We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible!
To Apply
Employment applications are available at:
Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive
Or crhd.org
