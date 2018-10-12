Castle Rock Medical Center is Hiring

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is looking for a full-time or part-time (30-32 hours a week) RN, LPN or Medical Assistant to join our team.

Requirements

Medical Assistant position must be experienced with injections.

Strong communication and computer skills are required.

We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible!

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive

Or crhd.org

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message