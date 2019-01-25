Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Phlebotomist

By

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River has an opening for a full-time or part-time Phlebotomist.

.

Requirements

Phlebotomy certificate and/or license preferred.

Compensation

CRMC offers a competitive salary and benefits package for this position.

.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive Or castlerockmedicalcenter.org

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message