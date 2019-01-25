Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Phlebotomist

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
22
Views

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River has an opening for a full-time or part-time Phlebotomist.

.

Requirements

  • Phlebotomy certificate and/or license preferred.

Compensation

  •  CRMC offers a competitive salary and benefits package for this position.

 

.

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center –  1400 Uinta Drive Or castlerockmedicalcenter.org

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR