Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring Phlebotomist

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River has an opening for a full-time or part-time Phlebotomist.
Requirements
- Phlebotomy certificate and/or license preferred.
Compensation
- CRMC offers a competitive salary and benefits package for this position.
To Apply
Employment applications are available at:
Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive Or castlerockmedicalcenter.org
